Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the Premier League's best players since joining Liverpool.

He had a point to prove after a tough spell in England with Chelsea, where he struggled to make an impact before moving to Serie A giants Roma.

But since returning in 2017, the Egyptian has been re-born.

Salah has 71 goals in just 104 games for Liverpool and he played a key role in the Champions League win and second-placed league finish last season.

On an individual level, he's won the Premier League Golden Boot in both seasons that he's been on Merseyside.

But his time in England could soon be up.

According to the Mirror, both Real Madrid and Juventus have been lining up £150 million bids for Salah.

He's not interested in a move away from Anfield this summer - but the forward has put Liverpool's top brass on 'red alert' by declaring that he will review his situation next summer.

The report suggests that Salah is tempted by the prospect of becoming the next 'Galactico' with Los Blancos - and is also considering a return to Italy, where he played for both Roma and Fiorentina.

However, he feels now is not the time to leave because he's quickly become a favourite of The Kop and it's so soon after Champions League success.

Instead, he will spend another season with the club, before re-assessing his options next summer.

Per the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is aware of the interest surrounding Salah and has already met with club chiefs over the 26-year-old's potential departure.

For now, it seems that Salah is committed to at least one more year at Liverpool and he will help lead the push for their first Premier League title.

But beyond the summer of 2020, it's unclear where his future lies.