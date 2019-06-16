England's big win, claims series 3-0 against West Indies

Impressive batting from Amy Jones and Sarah Taylor led England to a 135-run victory over West Indies at Chelmsford. Jones's 80 off 83 balls was her fifth half-century in six ODI innings and added to her 91 in the series opener in Leicester.



It was a sterling performance by England's top order with Tammy Beaumont falling just short of her fifty and Heather Knight putting on a wonderful 40 runs off just 19 deliveries which laid the path for victory in a match reduced to 39 overs per side after a rain delay of nearly two and a half hours in the 11th over of the match.

West Indies won the toss and decided to field first sending England to bat. West Indies were outgunned which left them chasing a target of 267 revised under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as England kept the pressure on with the ball and in the field.

West Indies' 3-0 defeat will certainly make them question their performance ahead of the T20I series starting against England next week, captain Stafanie Taylor left the ground for scans after injuring her hand while fielding. Britney Cooper - called into the touring party to replace Deandra Dottin, who was a late omission with a shoulder injury.

When play resumed after the rain, Jones, unbeaten on 16, and Beaumont, not out 27, really started scoring freely. Beaumont showed clear frustration at being adjudged Lbw to Afy Fletcher on 46 attempting one of several reverse sweeps from the England line-up, suggesting she believed she had got bat on the ball.



Her dismissal brought England’s wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor to the crease. Her 70 off 61 deliveries was full of brilliant stroke play, including more reverse sweeps, until she was caught by Connell.



Connell had already taken a sharp catch that flew to her at mid-wicket to dismiss Dani Wyatt, who came in when Jones took on a Matthews short ball and skied it to a diving Cooper at deep mid-wicket.

Knight then put on a brilliant display, picking off runs, including two big sixes, to push her side to another daunting total for a West Indies outfit that has struggled all around, but particularly with the bat, so far on this tour. The fact that Kycia Knight's 38 in this match was their second-highest individual score behind Chedean Nation unbeaten 42 in the series opener put the magnitude of West Indies' task in perspective.

Knight fell to a typically sharp catch behind the stumps to Sarah Taylor and Nation was unhappy in the extreme when she was given out lbw to Ecclestone with replays suggesting there may have been nothing but bat on the ball.

The highlight of the match was definitely the catch by Wilson. Diving to her left at the cover, Wilson managed to grab the ball whilst horizontal in mid-air to dismiss Matthews off Cross with a catch that was nothing short of spectacular.

With Stafanie Taylor unable to bat, West Indies crippled down and were all out for 131. Kate Cross’s clever bowling took 2 for 16 off six overs, while Sophie Ecclestone also claimed two wickets. Jones's was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.