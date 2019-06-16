Manchester United fans were overjoyed when Paul Pogba returned to the club in the summer of 2016.

The Red Devils broke the world transfer record to bring the French midfielder back to Old Trafford, splashing out a cool £89.3 million to Juventus for his services.

However, Pogba has blown hot and cold over the past three seasons and has divided fans with his inconsistent performances.

The 26-year-old is unstoppable on his day; however, those days have been few and far between for United.

He was the club’s top scorer during the 2018/19 campaign, netting 16 goals in 47 appearances, but those stats don’t tell the full story of his season.

Pogba was brilliant for a couple of months after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

But either side of that, during the first and final months of the campaign, Pogba was immensely frustrating. A player of his calibre should be dominating matches week-in, week-out - not once every couple of months.

There’s been intense speculation in recent weeks that Pogba wants to leave Old Trafford (again), and now the man himself has effectively confirmed these rumours.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo - per the Mirror - Pogba has publicly admitted for the first time that he wants to leave United.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” Pogba commented.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

"I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Real Madrid are keen to make Pogba their next Galactico, although Juventus are also interested in re-signing the World Cup winner.

Speculation is rife that Pogba will submit a formal transfer request in order to force a move away from United, who will not allow the Frenchman to leave without a fight.

It’s understood that United will demand at least £150 million for Pogba - a fee that Real Madrid may not be able to afford having already spent over €300 million on new players, including Eden Hazard, this summer.