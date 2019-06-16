Whilst it may not possess the star power of the glory days of 2015 and 2016 anymore, NXT is still the favourite brand of entertainment for a section of the WWE Universe.

The likes of Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens have passed through Full Sail, whilst the early days helped mould the likes of Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt to become the superstars they are today.

With Triple H at the helm, NXT has gone from holding their TakeOver events in-front of a few hundred people in Florida to 15,000 seater arenas, and the success of the brand is just one of the reasons why many want him to take over from Vince McMahon running WWE.

In the last few years, The Game has sought to lock down the best of the best independent talent in the wrestling world, and that includes Matt Riddle.

Once a promising UFC fighter before being kicked out of the promotion for a failed drugs test, Riddle transitioned to wrestling in 2014, and after four successful year on the indies signed with NXT.

Riddle has only lost once during his time with the brand so far, that was to The Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: New York, and there's apparently big things planned for him in the near future.

And that's the reason as to why he will be staying with the black and yellow brand for a while and not moving to the main roster.

Dave Meltzer has reported that the original plans for the main event of TakeOver: Toronto during SummerSlam 2019 weekend was for Riddle to challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, per 411 Mania.

But because Riddle 'won't be moving to the main roster anytime soon', plans have been delayed and they're playing the long game with him - instead we will see Cole probably take on Johnny Gargano for a third time.

There was speculation that Riddle may have had heat for his comments about Goldberg's Super ShowDown match with The Undertaker on Twitter, where he stated he was the 'worst wrestler in the business'.

It likely won't have impressed Vince McMahon, so maybe it's wise to keep him at Full Sail for the foreseeable future.