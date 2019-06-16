Eden Hazard completed Real Madrid move last week and was unveiled in front of 50,000 people at the Bernabeu on Thursday.

The Belgian becomes a Galactico after seven brilliant seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he established himself as one of the world's best players.

He'll set out to immediately justify his £88 million transfer fee - which could rise to £130 million if certain clauses are met.

For a player that was entering the last year of his contract at Chelsea, it's a pretty high price to pay.

Hazard will hope to prove his worth by contributing to a high volume of goals - and an expert study suggests he will do just that.

Olocip, a company that applies Artificial Intelligence to professional football, has carried out a study on how they expect Madrid's newest star to perform in 2019/20.

They have predicted the number of goals that Hazard is likely to score, the number of assists he can make and generally, how well he will fit into Zinedine Zidane's system.

And the results are very promising indeed.

Olocip's analysis predicts that Hazard will score a goal for Real Madrid approximately every 180 minutes - but he will provide an assist less frequently, with one in every 260 minutes.

If the 28-year-old is to feature in all 38 La Liga games in 2019/20, he will finish his first campaign with 19 goals and between 13-14 assists. That certainly won't be bad going.

Per AS, hundreds of variables have been accounted for in this study, including Hazard's career to date, his move to a new league and the teammates he'll be sharing a pitch with.

Olocip predicts Hazard to be a more important and lethal goalscorer at Madrid, compared to Chelsea, where he scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in his final season.

That's something Florentino Perez will be very happy to hear, as Real will be pushing to de-throne Barcelona in 2019/20.