Tyson Fury received plenty of criticism for his decision to fight Tom Schwarz.

The British heavyweight made light work of his opponent, defeating him in the second round by TKO.

It may not have been a classic a la the Deontay Wilder bout, but it's another positive step in the process of Fury's impressive comeback nonetheless.

The first defeat of Schwarz career saw the 25-year-old take some quick punishment from the Gypsy King's combos.

However, after serving his opponent a devastating reality check, Fury went out of his way to address him and his team backstage.

First speaking to his Dad, who had complimented his sportsmanship, in footage captured by BT Sport, Fury said:

"Your son done a good job, you should be proud of him. He's a good lad."

Turning to Schwarz, he added:

"God bless you and listen, I want you to come to England and train with me as well.



"And hopefully I'll try and get you on my card when I next fight.

"That's a promise, I don't say things that I don't back up. I'd like you to come and train with me.

"We're going to come back better. You've fought the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, you're only a young lad, you're going to come back again."

A real touch of class and a reminder that amid all the bravado, the former world champion - whatever he says - has a caring side.



Plenty of Fury fans would like to see Schwarz fight again - after all, there's no shame in losing to a man widely considered the best in the division right now.

Yet the more pertinent question is who will challenge Fury next. Going from Wilder to Schwarz felt like something of an anti-climax.