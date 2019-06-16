At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle's historic wrestling career wasn't the only chapter closed.

It had been announced for some weeks that the 1996 Olympic gold medalist was hanging up his boots, but at MetLife Stadium it would be the final match for another well-loved star.

After succumbing to the almighty power that is Triple H in a No Holds Barred match, The Animal announced on social media that it was his last bout inside the squared circle.

Batista has made inroads into Hollywood in recent years and in 2014 he landed the lucrative role of Drax the Destroyer in the critically-acclaimed Guardians Of The Galaxy series.

After he departed WWE in 2010, Batista was always adamant that he would return when he had broken into the world of movies, and he did just that in 2014 for six months.

Creative differences meant that he left in June that year, and whilst stating he would only return for non-televised events where there's more freedom, Batista concluded his WWE against the man that was his mentor in his early years - that was The Game.

When a wrestler retires, it doesn't always mean exactly that.

Ric Flair went out in a blaze of glory against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, but then fought Hulk Hogan in an independent event in 2009 and then joined TNA Wrestling the year after.

The likes of Michaels and Bill Goldberg have also retired and then un-retired, but Batista has promised that when he says he's done, he's done.

"This is a real wrestling retirement. I am done. My in-ring career is over," Batista told Chris Van Vliet, per Sky Sports.

"I would love to go back on the show because I love the company, I believe in the product, so I will go back on the show, and if they ask me to go in the Hall of Fame, I will.

"But I will not have another wrestling match. I will go broke before I have another wrestling match, and I will not go and wrestle for another promotion. It's not going to happen."

Batista sounds pretty certain in his future, and with the earnings he can make in the movie industry going forward there will be no reason to go back to WWE.