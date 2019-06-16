Apart from the addition of Daniel James, Manchester United's summer overhaul is yet to really get going.

The possible departure of Paul Pogba is the major talking point around Old Trafford, just three years after the Red Devils smashed their transfer record to bring him back to the club in an £89million deal.

However, that record could soon be surpassed again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be interested in a number of potential marquee additions, from Antoine Griezmann to Matthijs de Ligt.

The latter is at the centre of a tug-of-war between Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and United, hence why Harry Maguire is being considered as an alternative.

The centre-back's stock has risen exponentially since last year's World Cup.

According to the Mirror, that means United are willing to pay as much as £90m to procure the 26-year-old from Leicester City.

The Foxes will not stand in his way either, despite being desperate for him to stay at the King Power, in light of a gentleman's agreement he had with the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha that he would be allowed to leave this summer if a bigger club made a suitable offer.

Only United are prepared to pay such an eye-watering sum, with Manchester City capping the defender's value at £80m.



The newspaper adds that Maguire himself is keen to follow Riyad Mahrez to the Etihad so he can win silverware and play under Pep Guardiola, which may not immediately endear him to United fans.

As part of Solskjaer's plans to reshape the defence, it's no secret that Crystal Palace's 21-year-old full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being pursued, though the Eagles' price tag of £60m is proving a stumbling block.

The truth is Ed Woodward may have no choice but to break the bank if United are to avoid another season of misery like the one they've just experienced.

