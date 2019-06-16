Maurizio Sarri has officially been confirmed as the new Juventus manager.

Reports have been circulating for the last few weeks that Sarri will be returning to Italian football, despite enjoying a reasonably successful season with Chelsea.

It's something of a break in tradition to see a Chelsea manager depart on their own terms and it's believed that the Blues will receive in excess of £5 million in compensation.

Sarri will replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri, who guided Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles and will now be taking a sabbatical from the beautiful game.

The Italian arrives at the Allianz Stadium with plenty of Serie A experience and came closer than any other manager to ending Juventus' domestic dominance during his Napoli spell.

Sarri named Juventus manager

The one major criticism levelled towards him had been the lack of trophies, but Sarri finally broke his duck by guiding Chelsea to Europa League glory over Arsenal.

While he never truly implemented his philosophy in the Premier League, Sarri still guided Chelsea to an impressive third-place finish and only lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to replacing Sarri with the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo, Javi Gracia and Erik ten Hag all linked with taking over at Stamford Bridge.

However, the leading candidate seems to be Derby boss Frank Lampard, who could make a dream return to west London after first leaving as a player in 2014.

Who do you think should replace Sarri at Stamford Bridge? Have your say in the comments section below.