Jurgen Klopp turns 52 on Sunday and he's had an awful lot to celebrate over the last 12 months.

The German manager led Liverpool to Champions League glory last season and the future certainly looks bright at Anfield.

So we expect the beer will be flowing as he turns another year older and reflects on a strong season in the dugout.

It may have taken him four years to deliver some silverware, but Klopp's effect on the Merseyside club has been incredible - both on and off the pitch.

As Liverpool fans wish their coach many happy returns on his birthday, now seems like a perfect opportunity to analyse the impact he's made since arriving in 2015.

SQUAD VALUE

When Klopp arrived from Dortmund, Liverpool's squad was valued at €400 million.

But four years later, the Reds are now worth a massive €1.1 billion, which is a 175% increase on the figure from 2015.

Very impressive indeed - his choice of the perfect big-name signings have helped that number rise, no doubt.

SUCCESS ON THE PITCH

Liverpool are already beginning to reap the rewards of having a valuable squad on the pitch too.

Their Champions League triumph in Madrid is expected to open the gates for more trophies to flood in, with Premier League success now a clear and achievable target.

A club record 97 points were won last season, but it still wasn't enough to de-throne Manchester City, who defended their domestic crown.

But after Klopp helped secure a sixth European Cup - and Liverpool's first trophy since 2012, last season should be considered a major success - and perhaps the start of something bigger.

CLUB VALUE

Klopp has had a very positive effect off the pitch too.

The latest Brand Finance report values Liverpool at £1.02 billion - making them the sixth biggest club in the world.

Their value is up 20% on 2018 alone and considering their brand was worth just £156 million back in 2011's report, that's an astronomical rise.

Of course, the German manager can't take sole credit for that, but he's surely played a big part in the most recent years.

Comparing where Liverpool were four years ago, to where they are now, shows that Klopp's impact has been brilliant.

So there's only really one thing left to say... Happy Birthday, Jurgen!