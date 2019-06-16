Cricket

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to make 11,000 ODI runs in India v Pakistan

If there was one match at the Cricket World Cup that needed to be spared the weather, it was India vs Pakistan. 

Yet for much of the first innings, Pakistan might have welcomed the rain until it fell mercifully in the 46th over. 

Rohit Sharma put India in control, cruising to 140 alongside opening partner KL Rahul, who made 57. 

Predictably, there was no letting up with the entrance of Virat Kohli either. 

The Men in Blue's star batsman had reached 71 from 62 balls before the stoppage. 

In doing so, the 30-year-old became the fastest ever player to pass 11,000 ODI runs, hitting the milestone in his 222nd innings, per ESPNcricinfo. 

It's a remarkable achievement, though we've come to expect nothing less from Kohli. The previous record was held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who took 276 innings. 

His half-century was also his 51st in the one-day format. 

CRICKET-WC-2019-IND-PAK

Ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, Kohli had urged his team-mates to operate in the same steely manner as they have for the rest of the tournament in an atmosphere which will be more highly-charged than ever due to the ongoing political situations between the two countries. 

"We can't get too emotional," he said, per BBC Sport.

"Our attention span has to be very precise because we have a split second to make decisions.

"I can't tell the fans to think of the game in a particular manner. They should enjoy the atmosphere. They should enjoy the occasion the way they want to and the way it's been enjoyed for years."

India cricket
Cricket
Virat Kohli

