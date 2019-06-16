When Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier went face-to-face inside the Octagon at UFC 226, many expected a heavyweight super-fight to be created in 2019.

Dreams sometimes don't become reality though, and in this instance they definitely didn't.

The hopes never died until last month, when UFC President Dana White revealed that former heavyweight champion Lesnar had decided to retire from MMA.

Lesnar decided to accept a better offer from WWE, and whilst there's no news on whether or not he's removed himself from the USADA testing pool, we have to assume that Brock is not intending to return to the UFC.

Cormier hasn't fought since November 2018 in a defeat of Derrick Lewis, but he's going to take on a former foe in August.

Anaheim will be the destination for Cormier's next fight at UFC 241, and he will take on Stipe Miocic, the man he defeated to capture the heavyweight championship of the world.

But as he revealed to TMZ earlier this week, it could be his last-ever fight inside the Octagon.

“You know I always said that I was going to fight until I turned 40, which would have been March, but I couldn’t make that one,” said Cormier, per MMA Mania.

“If I hold true to what I was saying then this would be the final one. I don’t anticipate fighting much past this. I just want to go out there and do my thing.”

So we could indeed see Cormier going out in a blaze of glory as the champion of the world, and it would put to bed any rumours of a trilogy fight with his greatest adversary - Jon Jones.

But he's not looking past Miocic at all in the upcoming fight, thinking that the former champ will be better than ever.

“I truly believe that he’s going to be a better version of himself," said DC.

"I don’t think for a second that he’s going to make the same mistakes that he did this time. I think it’s going to be a much more difficult fight.”