There’s no rivalry in European football quite like Real Madrid v Barcelona.

Spain’s two biggest football clubs have done battle 275 times over the past 117 years. El Clasico is a fixture that always seems to produce drama and entertainment in abundance.

The fact that most of the world’s top footballers want to play for either club has certainly helped to make the Clasico the most popular fixture on the planet.

The two clubs have very different identities, while the two sets of fans have an intense dislike for one another.

A Barcelona supporter will never praise Madrid, in the same way that a Madridista would never praise Barça.

But could a fan of Barça be persuaded to utter the words ‘Hala Madrid’ if it resulted in a photo with one of their heroes?

One young culé found himself in this awkward situation after coming face-to-face with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib refused to have a photo taken with the lad unless he was prepared to praise Madrid.

Here’s what happened…

Poor kid!

What would you have done in his position?

Stay true to yourself and refuse? Or big up your fiercest rivals for a photo with a superstar?

It’s a tough one.

However, the fact the Barça fan is only a kid should definitely be taken into consideration.

Most of us probably would have done the same thing at his age.

Also: Khabib is pretty scary. This was the guy who made light work of Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

You wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of him.