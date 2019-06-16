Open-top bus parades are the perfect way for football clubs to celebrate success with their supporters.

Around 750,000 fans turned out for Liverpool’s parade earlier this month after they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

They were able to catch a glimpse of their heroes and cheer them on as they rolled through the city’s streets.

But why should open-top bus parades be limited to professional footballers?

This is what one Sunday League football team clearly thought after winning the Colchester and District Sunday League.

Duckpond FC, who were formed in Essex in 2011, forked out £4,000 on a bus after finishing top of the table.

As well as hiring a double-decker bus, they also organised a plane banner and advertising for the day before the tour made its way around Harwich this weekend.

Player-manager Michael Hammond, who founded the club, told BBC News: "We want the world to know we won."

It was a memorable season for Duckpond FC, who also secured the Fowler Memorial Cup after beating Harts FC 3-0.

They won 15 out of 16 matches this season.

"We've won all the divisions now - we're officially the best Sunday League team in Essex," Hammond added.

"Grassroots football is dying, so many teams are folding or have quit.

"But it's on days like this you realise it's not the level of football but the passion and commitment."

Duckpond FC have released a video of their celebrations and it’s fair to say they went all out (watch it below).

It was all too much for one of the players, who was filmed being violently sick in the street.

Now that’s the sort of footage you don’t get with Premier League stars.

Hammond admitted the celebrations on Saturday had left many of his players “feeling delicate” on Father’s Day.

Duckpond FC, who have celebrated two previous promotions with an open-top bus parade, are now calling themselves “champions of Essex” because they can go no higher in their county’s Sunday League system.

Well played to all involved.