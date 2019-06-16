Maurizio Sarri has finally been confirmed as Juventus manager, leaving Chelsea after just one season in charge.

The Italian's stint with the Blues was by no means plain sailing, but it did result in a third-place finish and a Europa League title.

With his first managerial honour under his belt, he now returns home to Serie A, the division which forged his reputation.

Sarri spent between 2015-2018 at Napoli and even came close to upsetting his new employers' domination of the top flight.

In his three seasons, the 60-year-old guided them to impressive tallies of 82, 86, and 91 points.

Part of what makes him so admirable is that he has worked his way up from nothing, having originally worked in a bank, and has held no fewer than 20 coaching positions.

It was no surprise that he took up his latest post either. Sarri never cut a particularly happy figure at Stamford Bridge and spoke openly about his homesickness.

Plus, Chelsea are in the middle of a transfer ban and have just lost Eden Hazard. The Juventus job really was too good to turn down.

That said, Sarri hasn't always been such a big admirer. Old footage has been doing the rounds again which shows him stick his middle finger up at the Old Lady's fans as they hurled insults at the Napoli bus:

That's water under the bridge now, but Sarri will still need to win over some supporters.

There were elements of Chelsea's support who grew tired of 'Sarri-ball' pretty quickly, especially after November once their unbeaten run had come to an end.

It was an odd turn of fate that their season ought really to be judged a success, when for much of the campaign it didn't feel that way.

Sarri has a tough act to follow too, Massimiliano Allegri having won five successive Scudettos but failing to win the Champions League.

He could have his work cut out to win the fans over.

Is Sarri the right man for Juventus? Have your say in the comments.