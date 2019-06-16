WWE

Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle explains his distain for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Goldberg's disastrous match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown last Friday is STILL being talked about.

The first one-on-one meeting between two icons drew despair from lots of WWE fans for the number of botches that occurred.

It also caught the attention of former UFC fighter and current NXT superstar Matt Riddle, who had a few words of his own on the matter.

In a Twitter post right after Goldberg finished his match with Taker, Riddle denounced him as the 'worst wrestler in the business' following his performance.

It proved controversial enough for him to delete the tweet but he left a previous one up where he sarcastically praised Goldberg's knee bar that he executed on Taker earlier in the match.

Riddle's distain for the WCW icon started from an early age though, as he revealed to talkSPORT that he's never been a fan.

"The thing for me is, and one of the reasons I was never a fan of Goldberg in the beginning when everybody was like ‘oh, he’s so good!’ I was like ‘no, he’s terrible, he’s hurting people’ and there’s nothing else," said Riddle.

Matt Riddle called out wrestling legend Goldberg very publicly during his match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown

"He just has three-minute matches. And that was my thing and when people say ‘who was your favourite wrestler?’ I really don’t have one. I just liked really good wrestling. That’s why I fight and I do that.

"So for me, I don’t care how much money he makes, I’m just glad people were entertained. But, stick to your wheelhouse, bro. And stop headbutting doors before you wrestle.

"And I’m not hating – I’m not hating – I’m just spitting facts and these are all facts and things he should take into consideration. And not just for me, not because he got made fun of, but for his health as well."

Riddle does make a great point about headbutting doors to be fair - it never ends well for Goldberg.

The 'King of Bros' did state that he's not been reprimanded for calling out a Hall of Famer, as he told the company who he was and what he does before he even signed, and the likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels all know he's 'legit as hell'.

