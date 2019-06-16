Football

Thailand score their first ever World Cup goal and manager Nualphan Lamsam breaks down in tears

Thailand may be out of the Women’s World Cup but there were tears of joy after their 5-1 loss to Sweden this afternoon.

Thailand lost 13-0 to USA earlier in the week with the Americans being heavily criticised with their overzealous celebrations as they humiliated their opponents.

Another long 90 minutes were in store for Thailand ahead of their clash with Sweden.

They were 3-0 down by half-time and were starting to book their flights back to Thailand from France.

As we entered second half injury-time, Sweden led 4-0.

Then, something beautiful happened.

Thailand broke forward and Kanjana Sungngoen smashed the ball home at the near post.

It may have been a consolation goal but the scenes were just magnificent.

The players may not have gone too mad but the management team were in tears, including manager, Nualphan Lamsam.

Lamsam has put her own money into the team and even employs many of the players in Thailand where she’s president and chief executive officer of Muang Thai Insurance.

If it wasn’t for her, Thailand wouldn’t even be in the World Cup.

They may have conceded 18 goals in two matches and have been knocked out, but they will never forget that goal.

No matter who you support, you can’t fail to be touched by that incredible moment.

Sweden may have gone up the other end to make it 5-1 but that really doesn’t matter.

Thailand will just be hoping to finish their World Cup campaign in style against Chile, who have also been eliminated after their defeat to USA on this afternoon.

Women’s World Cup
Football
World Cup

