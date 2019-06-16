On a bleak and dreary day in the north of England, India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in what was the 22nd one day international of the Cricket World Cup.

India batted first in the morning and made a fantastic start with impressive innings from opening batsmen K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma leaving the Indian side on 136-0.

Sharma continued to reach his century whilst Virat Kohli - arguably the greatest batsman of all time - became the fastest player in history to reach 11,000 ODI runs, quite the impressive feat.

Enormous is an understatement when describing the sheer size and importance of this match for both countries, and for the Pakistani faithful, they would have been rather despondent when play was postponed due to rain, with India sitting handsomely on 305-4.

Almost an hour later, play resumed with India in prime position to set an imposing target for Pakistan to reach.

However just six minutes in and Kohli was bowled out rather controversially by Mohammad Amir, who had been Pakistan's best bowler by far, replays later showed that Kohli's bat did in fact not edge the ball.

India ended on 336-5 after Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav having a brief spell in front of the stumps as the game reached 50 overs.

Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman led the way in a valiant attempt to surpass India's tally, but things looked ominous when opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq was trapped by Shankar with an lbw after just seven runs.

Two wickets from Kuldeep Yadav followed, with Fakhar being bowled out after scoring 62. Another rain delay followed, but this only delayed the inevitable with a brief impressive cameo from promising youngster Shadab Khan being a positive as Pakistan managed 212-6 after 40 overs.