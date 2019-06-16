Manchester United fans are torn between being optimistic and realistic when it comes to this summer's transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made their first signing of the window in the form of speedy Welsh winger Daniel James.

The £15 million man, despite showing promise, is not the marquee signing that sends a warning to fellow top six clubs.

Various players have been linked with the Red Devils including £90 million rated Harry Maguire and West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop.

Despite signings being obviously important, the club's current players need to significantly improve, with a couple of players admitting they would prefer a new challenge, namely Paul Pogba.

Two players in particular have summed up the fans' frustrations and how the age of social media has changed the dynamic of how a footballer behaves and conducts themselves.

Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford - while on holiday in Miami - have created a video where Lingard proceeds to beatbox while repeatedly saying the word 'beans', while Rashford provides backing vocals.

It's safe to say that fans were not best pleased with the video, with the childishness of the footage typifying the immaturity of the players on the pitch.

It may seem harsh to criticise players having a laugh during their downtime, but after such a torrid end to the season, maybe Lingard and Rashford should keeping their duets to themselves.

Here are just a few examples of how fans were feeling:

@iamEnyene: Scott Mctominay is currently training in Barcelona, while Lingard and Rashford are holidaying in Miami, singing "beans beans." We know who fits the desire of Manchester United next season. #mufc #ggmu

@RigadonRick: At least we still have the ‘Beans Boys’. Christ what would Robson or Keane think of this club right now #Pogba #Rashford #Lingard #MUFC

@sagheerosman: Mctominay is younger than lingard, hasn't been around as long as rashford in the 1st team, he's off on his own training and the other 2 are running around shouting beans

@urbansk1: I’ve always respected our homegrown players, but what Jesse Lingard posts on social media is enough to make the angels weep. What’s wrong with this lad?! #MUFC

The season starts with a tricky home game against Chelsea for Ole's boys and he will be hoping that his players will be putting as much effort into training as they do to their contributions to social media.

A good start to the campaign will quickly eradicate any negative comments regarding what is merely an insignificant video.

However a bad run of results in August will only enhance fans anger and therefore put pressure on the Norwegian by association.