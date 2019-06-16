Sunday evening saw the eighth instalment of Soccer Aid, a charity football match that raises money for UNICEF UK.

It pits together former professionals and celebrities in a feel-good event that has raised more than £20 million for the charity to date.

This year, Stamford Bridge played the host as England looked to beat the Rest of the World for a third consecutive year.

And they did just that.

A first-half brace from football freestyler Jeremy Lynch.

However, the Rest of the World got themselves back into the match just before half-time.

Jamie Carragher allowed the ball to bounce which gave Usain Bolt the chance to capitalise.

And the Jamaican sprinter did just that with a terrific left-footed finish.

Somewhere, a certain Gary Neville was loving it.

Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague was taking a summer break off Twitter but logged back in to mock the former Liverpool defender for his mistake.

In the half-time break, Carragher replied saying: “Read it all day, deceived by the bounce then a miss hit. Nothing I could do T-bag.”

Shouldn’t he be listening to Sam Allardyce’s teamtalk?

It reminded us of the great banter Carragher and Neville have on Sky Sports, something we can't wait to experience once again when the Premier League returns in August.

Neville and David Jones will no doubt be digging out that clip on Monday Night Football and analysing what Carragher did wrong...