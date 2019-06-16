'I live in America'.

That was Tyson Fury's first tweet after his devastating second round knockout victory over Tom Schwarz.

And after watching the master showman go about his business in Las Vegas, that statement is a perfect summary of a huge night not just for Fury, but for British boxing.

GIVEMESPORT were lucky to be in Sin City for fight week, where Fury enjoyed a Vegas debut that could not have gone any better.

Deontay Wilder was sent a clear message ahead of their much-anticipated rematch, while Anthony Joshua is quietly being overtaken as the biggest draw in the heavyweight division.

The final press conference in the MGM was held in high spirits, a clear friendship blossoming between the two fighters.

Fury was eager to remind the world of the reasoning behind his sensational comeback; to help those suffering with mental illness.

The conference ended with a humorous face-off, with both Fury and Schwarz having a little dance on stage, before Fury leaned in for a kiss.

It only added to the fanfare and the crowd inside Vegas' most famous hotel went mad for the Gypsy King at the weigh-in.

The face off was a little more tense on the second occasion, with Fury gesturing to the crowd that he'd be finished with Schwarz in one round - which in hindsight, wasn't a bad prediction.

But there was one iconic moment when Schwarz pulled out a Snickers bar with Fury screaming in his face, with the Gypsy King sharing a little giggle with his opponent.

Only in Vegas.

FIGHT NIGHT

The atmosphere inside the arena was brilliant, with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Terence Crawford, Evander Holyfield, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Jarrell Miller all ringside to watch the Gypsy King.

Prior to the bout, there were rumblings about Fury's ring walk.

The people and celebrities were expecting something special and the sport's greatest showman delivered an aesthetic masterpiece that won't be forgotten in a long time.

He approached the entrance looking menacing in a dark black cloak, but as he appeared in the arena he whipped it off to reveal an 'Uncle Sam' costume.

Fury went full Apollo Creed and the crowd lapped it up. The Gypsy King then delivered the same level of entertainment in the ring.

Schwarz started well in the first round, landing a shot or two, but the tide changed the second Fury connected.

The Brit had a key weapon back in his arsenal, punch power.

In the draw with Wilder, Fury landed on numerous occasions but struggled to hurt the Bronze Bomber.

This time - albeit against an inferior opponent - Fury's punches kicked like a mule and the German challenger simply had no answer.

When he did try and throw bombs in the direction of the lineal champ, the Gypsy King emulated Muhammad Ali with some jaw-dropping evasive skills on the ropes.

A man who stands at 6'9" and weighs 263 pounds shouldn't be able to move like that, it almost defies logic.

Fury then showed his predatory instincts, breaking Schwarz's nose with some seriously powerful punches which knocked him to the floor and then hammering him with a barrage in the corner.

Schwarz's team duly threw in the towel and the fight was over in two - but what a two rounds it was.

The boxing world called on Fury to deliver a show in the ring and he did just that.

It was an evening that was the polar opposite to Joshua's loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in Madison Square Garden.

While Ruiz's skills are far superior to that of Schwarz, the Mexican was expected to be blown away by Joshua.

He wasn't and AJ's appearance in New York seemed to lack everything that Fury brought to the table in Vegas.

In the post-fight press conference, the big topic was the potential rematch with Wilder.

Promoter Bob Arum declared the intent to bring that super-fight to Vegas and believed that it could break the Box Office record held by Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao.

After watching Fury's Vegas debut and remembering the bedlam of the first bout with Wilder, why couldn't the fight break that record?

British boxing was in a healthy position prior to Saturday night, but it's now in an even better one.

Fury is a superstar and one who looks like he will take the heavyweight division - and the American boxing scene - by the scruff of the neck in the years to come.

Can Joshua match his domestic rival in the rematch against Ruiz? He has no option but to do so.