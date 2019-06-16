The Rest of the World beat England on penalties in this year's Soccer Aid.

It was the eighth instalment of the event which pits together former professionals and celebrities and it’s raised more than £20 million for the charity to date.

A first-half brace from football freestyler Jeremy Lynch put England in control.

However, the Rest of the World got themselves back into the match just before half-time.

Jamie Carragher allowed the ball to bounce which gave Usain Bolt the chance to capitalise.

And the Jamaican sprinter did just that with a terrific left-footed finish.

Somewhere, a certain Gary Neville was loving it.

Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague was taking a summer break off Twitter but logged back in to mock the former Liverpool defender for his mistake.

In the half-time break, Carragher replied saying “Read it all day, deceived by the bounce then a miss hit. Nothing I could do T-bag.”

Shouldn’t he have been listening to Sam Allardyce’s teamtalk?

It looked as though England would hold on but the Rest of the World equalised with just a few minutes remaining.

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay cut in from the right and fired the ball home with his left foot - and he was delighted with his effort.

Then, on penalties, the Rest of the World prevailed with Joe Wicks, Mark Wright and Lee Mack missing.

It's the second consecutive year the event has been settled by spot-kicks, with England winning last year.