On Sunday evening, French outlet L’Equipe dropped a transfer bombshell.

They reported that Paris Saint-Germain are ‘ready to let Neymar leave this summer’ if they get a bid matching their valuation.

After signing the Brazilian for £198 million in 2017, it will take something similar for the French champions to allow him to leave. Neymar himself also sees his future away from Paris.

That rules out quite a few clubs then…

The report comes as club president Nasser Al’Khelaifi vowed to get rid of ‘celebrity behaviour’ at the Parc des Princes.

Al-Khelaifi told France Football: “Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different.

“They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves.

“And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore.”

So, who could possibly sign Neymar?

Realistically, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and the two Manchester clubs could afford him.

Real Madrid have already spent more than £300 million and surely can’t afford to spend another £200 million on one player.

Barca have been linked with a move for their former player in the past but already appear to have a deal in place to sign Antoine Griezmann. We’re not sure the Camp Nou is big enough for Neymar, Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez…

Then there are the two Manchester clubs.

He surely doesn’t fit Man City’s and Pep Guardiola’s model.

As for Man United, they don’t have Champions League football so Neymar may not be too keen for a move to Old Trafford.

Although you certainly wouldn’t put it past Ed Woodward and the club from throwing the cash at Neymar…