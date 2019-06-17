The bi-annual charity event, Soccer Aid, has been and gone for another year with the World XI picking up the victory this time around on penalties, after the match ended 2-2.

Football freestyler and semi-professional footballer Jeremy Lynch put England 2-0 up with a brace, before world record sprinter Usain Bolt pulled one back, following a mistake from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay then equalised for the World XI after making a fool out of John Terry.

Comedian Lee Mack was the unfortunate player to miss the deciding penalty, striking the ball straight at Westlife member Nicky Byrne.

However, nothing caught the eye more than a particular passage of play featuring a Brazilian galactico.





Roberto Carlos, who was arguably the best left back of his generation, produced a piece of magic during the game with the ball flying over towards him at an awkward height and behind the former Real Madrid man.

The man with the rocket left foot proceeded to lift that famous left leg behind him to produce a sublime scorpion pass, right onto the foot of Arsenal legend Robert Pires.

The pass alone showed that the 46-year-old still has it and that he in fact never lost it.

Carlos played during the golden generation of Real Madrid, having teammates such as Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Raul, Ronaldo and Iker Casillas.

The Brazilian had over 800 club appearances as well as 125 caps for his country, while his trophy cabinet is not too shabby either.

Carlos won four La Liga's, three Champions League trophies and has a World Cup triumph to his name.

Soccer Aid has raised over £20 million for UNICEF since it's inception back in 2006, and allows football fans to see the unlikely and unique sight of ex-Chelsea player Joe Cole going toe to toe with DJ Locksmith of Rudimental.