Soccer Aid is always an entertaining event and this year’s match, which took place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, was no different.

A host of sporting stars and showbiz celebrities lined up to raise money for charity, including Usain Bolt, Roberto Carlos, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

England, managed by Sam Allardyce, took a 2-0 lead against the Rest of the World XI thanks to a brace from freestyler Jeremy Lynch.

However, their opponents scored a precious equaliser before half-time through Bolt after a poor mistake by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The Sky Sports pundit was subsequently mocked by his Monday Night Football partner Gary Neville on Twitter.

England remained on course to win Soccer Aid until the 84th minute when Love Island winner Kem Cetinay left Terry for dead before producing a composed finish into the far corner of the net.

The game then went to penalties and the Rest of the World XI triumphed after comedian Lee Mack’s spot-kick was saved by Westlife singer Nicky Byrne.

Throughout the evening, one man took it upon himself to play the role of pantomime villain.

Piers Morgan, who was assistant manager to Rest of the World boss Harry Redknapp, decided to try and make 2019’s Soccer Aid all about himself.

First of all, he turned around to the crowd and told them to “shut up!” after being booed prior to kick-off.

The broadcaster then went absolutely crazy when Kem equalised with minutes remaining, joining in with the players’ bundle before squirting England coach Bradley Walsh with water from a bottle.

After the Rest of the World won, Morgan was even more unbearable.

He decided to promote his show, Good Morning Britain, during the post-match celebrations.

He also interrupted an interview between presenter Dermot O'Leary and penalty shoot-out hero Byrne.

He lifted the trophy as if he’d just won the World Cup.

Did Bolt’s ‘lightning bolt’ celebration.

Was given the bumps by the Rest of the World team.

And pestered Eric Cantona, who clearly didn’t know who he was, for a selfie.

Then, on Monday morning, he was in full gloating mood on the aforementioned Good Morning Britain.

Make no mistake, England’s players will be desperate to get their revenge on Piers next summer.