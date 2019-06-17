It's well documented that the cost of modern football can be incredibly expensive.

While clubs are flaunting around transfer fees in excess of £100 million, the everyday football fans are also having to dig deeper into their wallets in order to follow the clubs they love.

It's a fact that was all the more apparent when English fans were going to incredible lengths and costs to attend the recent Champions League and Europa League finals.

The most expensive season ticket in the Premier League last season came in at a whopping £2,000, if you wanted to enjoy Tottenham's new stadium in all its glory.

And lest we forget the controversy from 2016 where Liverpool fans staged Anfield's first ever walk-out in protest of plans to make match tickets an eye-watering £77.

Modern football expenses

The fact of the matter is that following your team is an expensive business and that can be the case far down the football pyramid with some fifth-division teams charging over £25 for adults.

However, it has always quietly been understood that European teams seem to have a better model and a season ticket in Borussia Dortmund's 'yellow wall' costs just around €200.

We're not sure any club deserves as much applause as Levante UD, though, who have once again performed another brilliant gesture for their loyal supporters.

Superb gesture from Levante

That's because they announced this week that they will be handing out 14,610 free season tickets to fans who attended every game at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia last season.

When you consider that's over half of their stadium's capacity, it's a pretty incredible gesture and the cohort is made up of 3,338 children as well as 11,272 juveniles or adults.

The club statement explained: "Levante UD would like to thank all the Levantists who have accompanied us during the season and who, with their encouragement each day, have helped us to achieve, one more season, our objectives."

However, this isn't the first time that Levante showed their class with season tickets, having made a similarly incredible gesture one year on from their 2017 relegation.

They once again handed out free season tickets, but this time to fans who attended over 85% of their games and stood by their team in the Segunda Division.

It must have Premier League and Football League fans somewhat frustrated when similar initiatives so rarely appear on English shores.

Nevertheless, there's nothing more to be done than applaud Levante and hope they get the support next season that their generosity deserves.

