It was Soccer Aid on Sunday evening as an England team once again took on a Rest of the World selection at Stamford Bridge.

Things got off to a good start for England as freestyler Jeremy Lynch bagged a brace to send them towards half-time with a 2-0 lead.

But the ROTW got a goal back just minutes before the break after very poor defending.

And there wasn't even a celebrity to blame for it - ex-England and Champions League winning defender Jamie Carragher misjudged the bounce of the ball, letting it drop over his head to Usain Bolt.

The fastest man to ever live capitalised wonderfully, finishing low past David Seaman.

John Terry then joined Carragher in having a moment to forget as he allowed 'Kem off Love Island' to dribble past him and fire in the equaliser with seven minutes to go.

ROTW would go on to win 3-1 on penalties, securing the Soccer Aid trophy for the third time.

The game also threw up a funny little stat, seeing as it was played at the home of Chelsea.

Lynch, whose brace secured him the Man of the Match award, equalled Willian's Premier League goal tally with his strikes.

Now, admittedly, Willian plays against elite footballers every week while Lynch faced celebrities and retired pros.

Still, it's not a great look for Willian that a freestyle footballer celebrated as many goals at Stamford Bridge last night as he did in the Premier League last season.

Willian did have comfortably the worst minutes-to-goals ratio of any Chelsea attacker last season, but he made up for it with assists.

His 13 assists in all competitions were only bettered by Hazard and he did get the joint most in the Europa League with seven.

Still, it's safe to say that he should be trying to celebrate more goals of his own at Stamford Bridge next season.