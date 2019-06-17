Football

Paul Pogba admits he's thinking of leaving Manchester United..

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United by July 1

Paul Pogba caught everyone a little off-guard when he outright admitted he was looking to leave Manchester United.

"I am thinking of this: To have a new challenge somewhere else," he said.

"For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge."

Three years doesn't seem very long, considering he arrived as the face and future of United, but he clearly fancies a change.

Fortunately for Pogba, there are a couple of clubs happy to spend big to land him.

His other former club, Juventus, are linked as they look to add another superstar after landing Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

But Real Madrid appear to be at the front of the line and they want to take advantage of that fact.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have set a target of bringing Pogba to the Bernabeu before July 1st.

There's a couple of very good reasons for that, too.

Pogba was United's top scorer last season.

Firstly, United's pre-season starts a week earlier than Real's, so Pogba would get an extra weeks rest than if he were to join later.

On top of that, Zinedine Zidane wants his new signings to have as much time together as possible.

Understandably so, given the sheer amount of them.

Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo Goes have joined already and it certainly makes sense to give them plenty of experience playing together.

On top of it all, Real apparently acknowledge that signing Pogba will be difficult regardless of the timeframe they've set.

A club-record bid is in the works, with over 150 million euros ready to be offered.

