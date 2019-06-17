GMSW EuroBasketball Women 19: Top names to look out for with Syra Sylla

The end of June is fast approaching and with it, the Eurobasket Women 2019 arrives. This summer, some talented young guns are going be defending their national colours. Here are our Top 7 players to follow through the competition. Be sure to remember their names!

Marine Johannes – France

Marine Johannes is the new face of French Basketball. The young guard has everything for her. With her flow game, she seduced every basketball fan, even those who don't really follow women basketball. Next year, she'll be playing for Tony Parker & Lyon-ASVEL who was recently crowned France'champs.

And Marine's talent is already known overseas. The New York Liberty front office had a crush on her and just welcomed the French girl in their team. But she won't be playing in WNBA before trying to put the French National Team back on the European Map in a few weeks.



Alexia Chartereau – France

Alexia Chartereau knows how to win. In 2016, she was the leader of the U18 French National Team at U18 Eurobasket. Named best player of the competition, she put in work to offer a gold medal to France. Since then, she's on the verge to the Senior Team and joins them in 2017. Alexia will soon be the new face of France's paint. But she also is a big threat when shooting. Her several weapons make her a versatile player.

With Johannes & Chartereau, France found its new dynamic duo. Both players played together in Bourges last year.



Maria Vadeeva – Russia

At 16 years old, Maria Vadeeva was already playing in the big leagues. The Russian centre signed with Spartak Moscou where she played 2 years before joining Dynamo Kurks. There, she won the Euroleague Women title and did it again last year with her new team Ekaterinburg. And during all this time she was already playing with the Russian NT.

At the Eurobasket 2015, she scored 22 pts against Slovaquia. In 2017, she scored 26 pts and 18 rebs in the finale of the U19 World Cup against Team USA. It's not a surprise if she had been drafted in WNBA one year later. Alongside Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Jantel Lavender, she did her first step overseas. And in a few weeks, she'll be one of the key players for Russia. Good luck to those who will be defending her, her left hand and her ability to post up or put the ball on the floor.

Julie Allemand – Belgium

Last year at FIBA World Cup in Tenerife, Belgium had an outstanding tournament finishing at the 4th spot after losing to Team USA and Spain in its final game. In 2017, Belgium took the bronze medal at Eurobasket Women 2017. Their World Cup's success showed that this was not an accident. Belgium is definitely back at the top and in a few weeks, they'll be one of the favourite team to win the Eurobasket Women 2019.

After winning the French Championship title with Lyon ASVEL, Julie Allemand will be in a new mission with the national team in few weeks. The young point guard remains one of the major players for Belgium.

Klara Lundquist – Sweden

Before joining Montpellier in France next season, Klara Lundquist will have to show off her talent with Sweden at the Eurobasket Women 2019. For her first appearances on the FIBA Eurocup Women this season, the shooting guard averaged 20.8 pts and 5.8 rebs. At only 19 years old…

With Södertälje in the Swedish championship, Lundquist, unfortunately, lost in semi-finals of playoffs but she dominated the whole competition with 20,1 pts, 6,7 rebs and 4,7pds. When you'll see her running the floor at Eurobasket Women 2019, just keep in mind she's only 19 yr.

Olbis Futo Andre – Italy

Winner of the Italian Championship with her team Schio, the young centre got the chance to work with French international player & European reference Sandrine Gruda all year long as her teammate. In Euroleague this season, Andre only played 9 games but had the opportunity to face the best European players and she'll need that experience gained on stage with the national team.

She'll be playing her very first Eurobasket Women with the Senior Team and Italy could definitely need her ability to rebound alongside Italian veteran Kathrin Ress.

Zala Friskovec – Slovenia

Zala Friskovec doesn't have anything to prove. She already showed that she can be a key player for the Slovenian National Team during Eurobasket Qualifiers. Averaging 8,2 pts, the young guard became essential to her team.

Friskovec was one of the best players at Eurobasket Women U20 in Hungary last year. Slovenia is on a transition and she'll certainly be leading the young squad.

Euro basketball tips on the 27th of June until the 7th of July. A busy summer ahead as national teams heads to Riga for the tournament. You can follow GiveMeSport Women for all the updates and also the exclusive content of Great Britain basketball women's team.