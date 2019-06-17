Mohamed Salah has already achieved so much in his two years with Liverpool.

In 2017/18, the Egyptian scored 32 Premier League goals to win the Golden Boot and set a new record for most goals scored in a 38-game season.

He also won Premier League Player of the Season, Liverpool Player of the Season and the FIFA Puskas Award, not to mention reaching the Champions League final.

Salah was always going to struggle to replicate his goalscoring form for the 2018/19 campaign and it turned out he wasn't able to.

But he still scored 22 Premier League goals to win the Golden Boot again, sharing the award with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With Salah's goals Liverpool finished second in the Premier League with an incredible 97 points - one behind champions Manchester City.

In any other season the Reds would have won the title - they really were that good - but City were just that tiny bit better.

However, the pièce de résistance of Salah's Liverpool career came on June 1, when they beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to win the Champions League.

Salah's penalty in the second minute sent Liverpool on their way to their first piece of silverware under Jurgen Klopp. It was a night to remember for everyone involved at the club.

With the 2018/19 campaign now over, heads have turned to competitions like the Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Egypt are the host country for AFCON and in a warm-up game against Guinea on Sunday night, Salah showed he means business with a piece of magic.

In the 77th minute, the 27-year-old ran in behind Guinea's defence, dribbled past the goalkeeper, stopped the ball dead to beat him again and then hit the post with a shot from a tight angle.

Ahmed Ali Kamel was on hand to score from the rebound, but it was Salah's skill to completely fool Aly Keita that stole headlines. Check it out.

Zero mercy from Salah.

Egypt ended up winning the game 3-1 and now Salah will be hoping he can guide his country to a record eighth Africa Cup of Nations title.

They haven't won the tournament since 2010, with Cameroon the defending champions.