Cristiano Ronaldo has showed the world that he's already preparing for the 2019-20 season on Instagram this week.

The 34-year-old, who is fresh from winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, was keen to show off that the hard work has already started ahead of his second year at Juventus.

Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for the Old Lady last summer and will be putting in the hours to ensure he brings a Champions League title to the Allianz Stadium.

There was plenty for him to celebrate during his debut year, having scooped the Supercoppa Italiana and become the first player to win a league title in England, Spain and Italy.

So, while plenty of footballers would still be satisfied, there are clear areas for improvement for Ronaldo and ones that he will seek to address over the summer.

Ronaldo starts his preparations

The Juventus star uploaded two photographs on Instagram showing him working on the treadmill and keeping himself supple on a yoga mat.

Ask any one of Ronaldo's former teammates and they will tell you about his incredible work ethic, so it won't be surprising to see him putting in the work before its obligatory.

The post was given the caption: 'Good morning,' suggesting he was keeping to his routine of getting up in the early hours to work on his fitness, strength and injury prevention.

Elite athlete

There are stories of Ronaldo coming home from European away days and instead of going to bed, diving in an ice bath or doing a cool-down in the gym.

Ronaldo once told Goal.com: “If you get into a routine then it makes it easier, it will become a habit. You can do an abs workout in your bedroom when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed

"A good workout must be combined with a good diet. I sometimes eat up to six smaller meals a day to make sure I have enough energy to perform each session at top level.”

There are few better examples in sport than Ronaldo when it comes to self-improvement, looking after your body and maintaining elite athletic performance into your thirties.

And defences be warned, Ronaldo is drawing up his plans two months in advance.

