Francesco Totti has departed AS Roma after 30 years at the club.

The news marks the end of an era as Totti resigned from his directorial role, which he inherited at the end of his professional career in 2017.

Totti spent the entirety of his club career in the Italian capital, accumulating over 700 appearances, scoring more than 300 goals and collecting the Serie A title.

It was an emotional moment for everybody at the club when Totti hung up his boots, but the true reality of his departure will sink in with his resignation.

"I resign as a Roma executive," the Italian legend explained during a press conference. "I was hoping that this day never came, instead this ugly and heavy day has arrived.

End of an era at AS Roma

"I was never given the chance to work practically on the technical area.

"In front of everything there must be Rome. There must be love for Rome. Presidents pass, coaches pass, players pass, colours don't. This decision is not my fault.

"They knew my desire to give so much to this team, but they never wanted to. They kept me out of everything."

What does the future hold?

It's reported that Totti's relationship with president James Pallotta had deteriorated, despite being offered the role of technical director.

The 42-year-old didn't provide any details about his next move, but it's clear that he will continue to support Roma despite no longer representing them professionally.

