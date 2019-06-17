Will Kylian Mbappe still be a Paris Saint-Germain player when the summer transfer window closes?

The club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi doesn’t seem too concerned right now, telling reporters on Monday that he is “200 per cent sure” Mbappe will still be plying his trade at the Parc des Princes next season.

However, rumours linking the world-class forward with a move away from the French champions refuse to go away. Real Madrid fans even chanted “we want Mbappe!” at Eden Hazard’s presentation last week, amid reports that the move could be on.

Madrid are currently the bookmakers’ favourites to sign the 20-year-old World Cup winner this summer.

Mbappe first cast doubts over his future at PSG after last month’s Ligue 1 awards ceremony, where he admitted that he might be tempted to take up a new challenge elsewhere unless he was handed more responsibility from his current employers.

Bizarrely, Newcastle United were the bookies’ third favourites to sign Mbappe last month, following reports of a big-money takeover.

But they’ve now drifted out to as far as 100/1 with certain bookmakers.

Manchester City are currently third favourites to sign Mbappe, while Liverpool, somewhat curiously, are now second.

So, what’s caused this change in the betting markets?

Well, Liverpool fans on social media will be aware that Mbappe recently met with NBA legend LeBron James, who was wearing a Liverpool hat at the time.

This in itself is not overly significant, of course, but the meeting set tongues wagging because LeBron is a part owner of Liverpool Football Club.

In 2011 he received a two per cent stake in the Merseyside outfit after forking out $6.5 million.

It’s understood that stake is now worth $32 million.

When Paul Joyce - Northern Football Correspondent for The Times and one of the most reliable journalists when it comes to Liverpool - retweeted Mbappe’s video, Liverpool fans began to get very excited.

Do they stand a chance of signing the world’s most sought-after young footballer?

Perhaps this resulted in a surge in people betting on Mbappe to Liverpool, hence the reason the Reds are now second favourites to sign the Frenchman behind Madrid.

It seems unlikely that the recently-crowned European champions are about to sign the potential future Ballon d’Or winner - very unlikely - but you never know…