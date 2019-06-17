Jason Roy has been ruled out of England’s World Cup matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka with a tear in his left hamstring but captain Eoin Morgan’s back injury will continue to be assessed.

The pair both limped from the field during England’s comfortable victory over the West Indies in Southampton, with scans taking place over the weekend.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Roy would play no part in this week’s double-header, though the lack of a clear rehabilitation period will lead to fears that his absence could be longer.

Morgan, who suffered a painful back spasm at the Hampshire Bowl, has responded to treatment and received a more optimistic prognosis.

The captain could still feature against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday but given his importance as a batsman and leader, it is unlikely any gamble would be taken with his long-term fitness.

An ECB spokesman said: “An MRI confirmed that Jason Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week. He is set to miss England’s next two matches.

“England captain Eoin Morgan underwent a scan this weekend and further treatment. The spasm has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England’s next match against Afghanistan.”

Roy’s absence means a likely recall for Hampshire’s James Vince, the spare batsman in the 15-man squad, while all-rounder Moeen Ali is also standing by to bolster the top seven.