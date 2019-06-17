There's going to be change off the pitch at Arsenal once again this summer.

Although, not on the scale of last season, of course.

Unai Emery took over from Arsene Wenger ahead of the 18/19 season, ending the Frenchman's reign in north London that stretched over two decades.

The Gunners had some progress, too, as Emery guided them once place high in the Premier League (fifth) and to the Europa League final.

A crushing 4-1 defeat to Chelsea left them with runners-up medals, unfortunately, and it was clear all season that more change was needed to really challenge further up the table.

Arsenal think they've got is sussed, too, as they've made some key alterations ahead of the season.

Steve Bould, who has been assistant manager since 2012, will return to the academy set-up with the under-23s.

It's a role he's had before, having spent 11 years running academy teams previously.

Taking his role? The current under-23s manager, Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg.

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies," he told Arsenal.com.

"I’m looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level.”

The idea is to create a 'transition team' that eases the progress of youth players to the first team.

The team includes Per Mertesacker, the new academy manager, and Sal Bibbo, the first-team goalkeeping coach.

Many Arsenal fans have been asking for a shake-up like this for quite a while and now they've gotten their wish.

The top of the coaching set-up is now new, although Ljungberg still offers a connection to Wenger's glory years.

Hopefully, this is another step in the right direction for the Gunners.