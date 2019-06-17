Royal Ascot Day One Preview - 3.40pm Kings Stand Stakes

The Kings Stand Stakes is a Group 1 race for 3yo+ horses and has a purse of £283,550 for the winner.

Last year we saw Blue Point win this race from erratic speedster Battaash and the two principals line up opposing each other once again this year.

Questions remain over Battaash’s temperament and we'll see if he can maintain his form from his impressive run in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time out.

Tom Wilson in conjunction with GIVEMEBET provides his insight to the race...

Previous Race

Horses coming from the Temple Stakes have a strong record in this race. They’ve won 7 of the last 14 renewals (50%), with no other race contributing more than one winner.

Those running here following a run in the Temple Stakes at Haydock are Battaash and Mabs Cross, who finished the race in first and third respectively.

Age

Horses aged 7 or older have won once in 36 attempts here in the last 11 years, so any horse this age and above should be discounted and this includes Judicial.

Ages 3-6 would appear to be optimal, with both 3yo and 6yo performing above market expectations (see A/E column). The best priced 3yo is Sergei Prokofiev and there is only on 6yo racing, long shot Enzo's Lad.

Stall and Draw Analysis

Using actual wins compared to expected wins based on price in the market we can see that in 5f races at Ascot there is a slight bias to being drawn high 10+.

Given the expected weather conditions are likely to lead to the ground being Good to Soft at best we have examined for any potential stall bias on this basis. What is interesting is that there is a strong trend for horses in Stalls 1, 2 and 10+ over this 5f trip.

Overall Profile

Given history and form this looks like a match race to me between the two market favorites – Battaash & Blue Point. Both have favorable stall positions, being drawn in Stalls 1 and 12 respectively.

Battaash bounced back to form last time out at Haydock, yet he’s a horse that I’d always be keen to take on outside of Haydock and Goodwood. He seems to relish conditions at those tracks and with him installed as 2/1 favorite at GIVEMEBET I feel the value lies elsewhere.

Blue Point is a horse who just loves the track at Ascot. He’s won 3 out of 4 with 4 places here, showing a level stakes profit of +7.63pts when backing at SP. Having won this race last year, this is certain to be a seasonal target for him and with Charlie Appleby’s string in good health he can take the prize again this year.

To win: Blue Point @ 11/4 with GIVEMEBET

