Jordan Henderson was overcome with emotion on the pitch after Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League earlier this month.

He just about managed to hold it together during a post-match interview with BT Sport, where he thanked his family for always supporting him throughout his career.

At certain points the Liverpool captain looked like he was about to crack - his voice was trembling and chin was quivering - but there were no tears.

"Thank you to everyone, especially my mum, my dad, my family, my kids at home, Elexa and Alba, I love you," said Henderson.

"It's not about me captaining and lifting the trophy, it's special of course, but it's not about that. It's about this football club and these players and the manager."

Henderson then rejoined his teammates and there was a lovely moment where he found his dad, Brian Henderson, and hugged him.

Cameras caught the embrace as Henderson broke into tears; his dream of winning a major trophy with Liverpool had finally been realised and his dad was there to celebrate with him.

Henderson revealed last year that his dad once battled with throat cancer and that the whole ordeal made him "more of a man".

Well, Brian is now cancer free and Henderson wished him a Happy Father's Day on Instagram on Sunday with a picture of them after the Champions League final.

Brian is biting his son's gold medal in the photo and he actually commented on the post by predicting that Liverpool will win the Premier League next season.

"I will be biting a premiership (Premier League) medal this time next year," Henderson's dad replied. "A very proud father."

Just what Liverpool fans like to hear - and you can hardly blame Brian for being so confident of what they can achieve next season.

Having won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League with 97 points, Liverpool are the team everyone should be scared of heading into 2019/20.