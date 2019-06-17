What could have been a promising 2018 and the breakout of a singles career for Big Cass quickly turned sour.

After being part of a very popular tag team with Enzo Amore in NXT, the duo transitioned to the main roster in 2016 and stayed together for over a year.

They feuded with each other for a short while in the summer of 2017 but a knee injury put Cass on the sidelines for eight months.

Upon his return, Cass was immediately thrust into a feud with Daniel Bryan and was the last man eliminated in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble, showing that WWE had some faith in him and a push looked to be coming.

But he let himself down with a string of apparent events, including being highly intoxicated on the European tour in May 2018 and reportedly grabbing Carmella's arm whilst he tried to re-concile with his ex girlfriend.

WWE told you everything you needed to know by not wishing Cass the best in his future endeavours when they fired him in June of last year, and the seven-foot star returned to the independent scene.

Cass notably suffered a seizure in December whilst appearing at a House of Hardcore event, showing that he had some serious issues to deal with.

And he's only just admitted to wrestling fans now what he has really been going through.

Cass, now going under the name CazXL, addressed fans at a North East Wrestling show this past weekend after being defeated by Jon Moxley.

"The last time people saw me I was fat, I was drunk, and I was out of shape," said Cass, per NoDQ.

"I was on the floor going to the hospital because I had a seizure. My life was falling apart, mental health issues, I was an alcoholic.

“Six months later, I’m 300 pounds, I’m a tank, I’m shredded, I look amazing, I’m in the best shape of my life. Nothing’s gonna stop me, I can tell you that.”

Seems like Cass has gotten his life back on track after his previous issues.

Whilst a return to WWE may never be on the cards, there's no reason as to why he can't forge himself a successful career in another promotion should his demons steer clear of him in the future.