Batista is now over two months into wrestling retirement having hung up the boots after WrestleMania 35.

He bowed out in defeat to his mentor Triple H at the Show of Shows, but he's always said he wanted to take on The Game one last time before he set sail and he's now completed that.

The No Holds Barred match at MetLife Stadium was not the most memorable thing about the feud though.

Not only did Batista's return by attacking Ric Flair garner a great response, but the now infamous 'Give Me What I Want' promo from Batista towards HHH in March got fans talking.

The Animal pretty much became an overnight meme, with Triple H himself addressing it the following week in the form of a Spice Girls song.

It seemed pretty obvious that something went amiss with the promo, and Batista has admitted himself that something didn't click.

“We didn’t really figure it out, we didn’t talk about it, it wasn’t written out, Batista told Chris Van Vliet, per NoDQ.

"So there were certain things we were looking for in that promo and there was something that I hadn’t said so he kept dragging it out and I wasn’t sure what it was so I have to keep escalating because once I went there, I couldn’t go back.

"So that’s why I kept screaming it louder and louder. I’m waiting for his cue and he’s waiting for my cue and we just weren’t getting there and finally it dawned on me that I needed to say something in that promo and I can’t remember exactly what it was.

"That’s why it kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. It wasn’t intentional.”

Mistakes can happen in the wrestling industry, and this one hurt no one and left millions of people in stitches.

And whilst it wasn't his intention, Batista became a meme forever in that very moment on Monday Night Raw.