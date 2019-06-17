Football

.

Chelsea have rejected £35 million bids from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Willian

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea have rejected £35 million bids from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Willian. 

The winger has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal, but it appears the Blues will risk losing him for free next summer, rather than selling him in this window.

According to Sky Sports News, the Stamford Bridge brass also hope an agreement can be reached over a new two-year contract. 

Despite quite a poor campaign in 2018/19, Chelsea are still keen to hold onto the Brazilian, who's now 30-years-old. 

Willian was an important player for Maurizio Sarri, making 55 appearances over the course of the season. 

He only scored eight goals and provided 14 assists during those games - putting up disappointing numbers in comparison to former teammate Eden Hazard. 

Although he's not really been able to light up the Premier League in recent years, Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the winger for quite some time.  

The Blaugrana saw three bids rejected last summer, with the final offer around £55 million. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Despite showing more interest in January, they were unable to come to an agreement with Chelsea. 

With the London club set to serve a two-window transfer ban, it's even more unlikely they will want to sell Willian this time around. 

Hazard has already secured his dream move to Real Madrid, leaving Chelsea short of first-team forwards - especially with Callum Hudson-Odoi's long-term injury. 

FBL-EUR-C3-CHELSEA-ARSENAL-FINAL

Although it would be quite foolish to sell another winger, some Blues fans still aren't keen the club have rejected two bids. 

"Rejected £35m for a £10m player," one tweeted, while another said:

"When will we eventually get rid of this snake?"

Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Despite featuring 292 times and scoring 52 goals for Chelsea since arriving in 2013, Willian is not exactly a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge anymore. 

But, with a transfer ban in place, it's unlikely he'll be going anywhere this summer. 

Topics:
Football
Willian Borges da Silva
Premier League
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again