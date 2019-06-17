Chelsea have rejected £35 million bids from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Willian.

The winger has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal, but it appears the Blues will risk losing him for free next summer, rather than selling him in this window.

According to Sky Sports News, the Stamford Bridge brass also hope an agreement can be reached over a new two-year contract.

Despite quite a poor campaign in 2018/19, Chelsea are still keen to hold onto the Brazilian, who's now 30-years-old.

Willian was an important player for Maurizio Sarri, making 55 appearances over the course of the season.

He only scored eight goals and provided 14 assists during those games - putting up disappointing numbers in comparison to former teammate Eden Hazard.

Although he's not really been able to light up the Premier League in recent years, Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the winger for quite some time.

The Blaugrana saw three bids rejected last summer, with the final offer around £55 million.

Despite showing more interest in January, they were unable to come to an agreement with Chelsea.

With the London club set to serve a two-window transfer ban, it's even more unlikely they will want to sell Willian this time around.

Hazard has already secured his dream move to Real Madrid, leaving Chelsea short of first-team forwards - especially with Callum Hudson-Odoi's long-term injury.

Although it would be quite foolish to sell another winger, some Blues fans still aren't keen the club have rejected two bids.

"Rejected £35m for a £10m player," one tweeted, while another said:

"When will we eventually get rid of this snake?"

Despite featuring 292 times and scoring 52 goals for Chelsea since arriving in 2013, Willian is not exactly a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge anymore.

But, with a transfer ban in place, it's unlikely he'll be going anywhere this summer.