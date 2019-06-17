Football

How England, Spain, France, Germany & Italy’s U21’s would look with all eligible players

With no World Cup or European Championship this summer, football fans are having to find their football fix elsewhere.

The latter stages of the UEFA Nations League have come and gone, while the Women’s World Cup and Copa America are underway.

And on Sunday night, the under-21 European Championship kicked off in Italy and San Marino.

The tournament presents a chance for supporters to glimpse the stars of the future.

Of course, many of the players are already household names.

But they’re not necessarily the best under 21 players the respective nations have to offer.

That’s because the very best young stars are already full internationals and haven’t been selected for the U21 tournament.

England U21 Training Session

And it got us thinking, what would the XI’s of the five top nations look like if every eligible player was picked?

You can play U21 football if you were born after 01/01/96, meaning some recently turned 23-year-olds could still play for the under-21s.

Let’s take a look:

England:

p1ddj50mpb18q4odq1hr21seae1p9.jpg

France:

p1ddj513b0tv4dqasrk13r81c5ab.jpg

Germany:

p1ddj52bdajc8c8m11btvf14brd.jpg

Italy:

p1ddj52oscg1i1kt813gh14nr1hfkf.jpg

Spain:

p1ddj5350trbm5po1gqmniv1ffih.jpg

Imagine the tournament if all of those players were selected.

Who would your money be on? We fancy France, with a front-three of Mbappe, Dembele and Coman.

But England's side look pretty good with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho providing some exciting attacking talent.

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Regardless, the tournament looks set to be an exciting one.

And we don’t have to wait too long to see a mouth-watering fixture between England and France in Cesena tomorrow night.

Last night, Italy and Spain played out a cracker as the Italians won 3-1, despite going 1-0 down to Dani Ceballos' screamer.

