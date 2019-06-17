Reports from France indicate that Paris Saint-Germain are opening to selling Neymar this summer.

Per L'Equipe, the club are ready to let him leave, as long as a bid matching their valuation is submitted.

Given that the French champions paid £198 million for his services in 2017, It's likely any offer will need to be around that figure to even be considered.

But with both Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested, it's not out of the question to suggest a bid could be made.

Neymar's time in Paris hasn't exactly gone the way he, or PSG, would have hoped.

His record when on the pitch is impressive, with 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games - but due to injuries, the forward has only featured in around 50% of PSG's matches since arriving.

In fact, a number of serious foot issues have seen him sidelined for 47 fixtures across all competitions, which is far from ideal.

These injury issues, combined with Neymar's apparent negative attitude amid strong transfer rumours, has seen PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi grow tired of the world's most expensive player.

Amid reports suggesting that the club are open to offloading him, Al-Khelaifi has once again hit out at Neymar this week - suggesting that 'nobody forced him to sign'.

"I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and join the club project," the president said, per the Mirror.

"Those who do not want to, or do not understand, we see each other and talk about it.

"Of course there are contracts that must be respected, but now the priority is the total members of the project.

"Nobody forced him to sign here, nobody pushed him in. He came knowingly to join a project."

Al-Kelaifi's comments come just days after he vowed to get rid of 'celebrity behaviour' at the Parc des Princes - potentially putting a transfer target on Neymar's back.