For months, Manchester City looked on course for an unprecedented quadruple last season.

Ultimately, though, Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for just the treble after a devastating Champions League quarter-final loss to Tottenham.

Earlier in the season, City claimed the League Cup on penalties against Chelsea at Wembley.

They returned to Wembley to lift the FA Cup at the end of May, thrashing Watford 6-0 in the process.

But they had to work a lot harder to clinch their second consecutive Premier League title.

City earned a quite ridiculous 98 points but were pushed all the way by Liverpool, who picked up just one point fewer.

And fans will no doubt look to Man City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad at the start of January as the match that made all the difference.

It was Liverpool’s only loss of the entire league season and saw their lead at the top go from seven points to four points in the space of 90 minutes.

What made it even more agonising for Jurgen Klopp’s side that they were just 11 millimetres away from taking a first-half lead.

Sadio Mane hit the post before John Stones smashed the ball into his own goalkeeper. The defender then made a miraculous recovery to stop the ball from going in and somehow avoiding the onrushing Mohamed Salah with his clearance.

And it seems City still haven’t forgotten that incident.

On Monday afternoon, SPORTbible asked fans to vote for their favourite ever Premier League ball.

And City’s official Twitter got involved.

They sent a screenshot of the goal-line technology verdict showing ‘No Goal’ and writing: “This one was good.”

Very, very good.

As you can imagine, it didn’t go down well with Liverpool fans who bombarded City’s account with angry replies.