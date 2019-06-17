Football

.

'This one was good' - Man City's Twitter account mock Liverpool over John Stones' clearance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For months, Manchester City looked on course for an unprecedented quadruple last season.

Ultimately, though, Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for just the treble after a devastating Champions League quarter-final loss to Tottenham.

Earlier in the season, City claimed the League Cup on penalties against Chelsea at Wembley.

They returned to Wembley to lift the FA Cup at the end of May, thrashing Watford 6-0 in the process.

But they had to work a lot harder to clinch their second consecutive Premier League title.

City earned a quite ridiculous 98 points but were pushed all the way by Liverpool, who picked up just one point fewer.

And fans will no doubt look to Man City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad at the start of January as the match that made all the difference.

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It was Liverpool’s only loss of the entire league season and saw their lead at the top go from seven points to four points in the space of 90 minutes.

What made it even more agonising for Jurgen Klopp’s side that they were just 11 millimetres away from taking a first-half lead.

Sadio Mane hit the post before John Stones smashed the ball into his own goalkeeper. The defender then made a miraculous recovery to stop the ball from going in and somehow avoiding the onrushing Mohamed Salah with his clearance.

And it seems City still haven’t forgotten that incident.

On Monday afternoon, SPORTbible asked fans to vote for their favourite ever Premier League ball.

And City’s official Twitter got involved.

They sent a screenshot of the goal-line technology verdict showing ‘No Goal’ and writing: “This one was good.”

p1ddjb1ibc3bn12t7defb5i12bgb.jpg

Very, very good.

As you can imagine, it didn’t go down well with Liverpool fans who bombarded City’s account with angry replies.

p1ddjb3rt312gn17nu1t6o1qtr1b0md.jpg

p1ddjb42gh9gt1ou1q2rs43145hf.jpg

p1ddjb48jd19o3t6bn7n15n3hbah.jpg

p1ddjb5plu6sr1cjmrm31qn8qkj.jpg

p1ddjb670i1esg19q61j3p10ov1293l.jpg

Topics:
Football
Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah
John Stones
Jurgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola
Jordan Henderson
Manchester City
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again