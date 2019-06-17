Rey Mysterio is currently grounded with a shoulder injury, but at 44 years of age he's never looked better.

The Master of the 619 can still fly around the ring like he's in his 20's and has been proving that on a weekly basis on SmackDown and Raw.

Apart from winning the United States Championship ever so briefly recently, the most memorable part of Mysterio's recent return to WWE has been his feud with Andrade.

Mysterio and El Idolo had a magnificent chemistry when they competed against each other in their feud, and Rey has given him the ultimate compliment and compared him to one of the greatest of all time.

“This kid is awesome. I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I’m in the ring with him, there’s an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie [Guerrero]," Rey told WrestlingInc.

"This is how good he is: he’s thinking a step ahead before you even move. He already knows the positioning and knows exactly what to do and how to do it.

"My hat goes off to Andrade as he’s definitely the future of WWE.”

Many have shown the potential to be the definitive future of the business, but when a man who has done it all like Mysterio says it, you take note.

Of course though Andrade isn't perfect. Vince McMahon tends to want his top stars be a good promo as well, and Andrade hadn't spoke a word of English in WWE, but he didn't need to as he has Zelina Vega.

But after reportedly asking McMahon for a bigger push and Vince responding he needs to start learning English, he's won more matches and has been getting big spots such as a place in the Money In The Bank match and an Intercontinental Championship bout at Super ShowDown.

“Just like anybody else – once you can dominate the mic skills and English, then he is bound to become a star," said Mysterio about El Idolo.

"I’ve seen him work on his English, and it’s a slow process but he’s moving forward. Once he dominates his English language, he’s on his way to stardom.”