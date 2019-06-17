Football

Lionel Messi's performances with Barcelona over the last decade have been almost unmatched by any other player in history. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably his biggest rival to the title of greatest of all-time - and both men went head-to-head for a number of seasons in La Liga. 

But on the international stage, it's quite a different story.

Messi has struggled with Argentina and has never won a major trophy, the only honour he has is a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic games. 

In 2014, he came desperately close to guiding the Albiceleste to World Cup glory, but they were beaten in the final by Germany. 

The captain is often criticised for his country's failure at big tournaments, but South American rival Radamel Falcao believes that he's unfairly judged - because he's the best player in the world.

"If Messi scores a goal, he'll be asked for two. If he scores from a free kick, they'll say the wall was not lined up correctly," the Colombian said, per Mundo Deportivo

"If Argentina loses, there will be talk that it was his fault. That's the price he has to pay for being the best player in the world." 

Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Falcao makes a good point. In 14 years with his national side, Messi has 67 goals in 131 games, making him Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer. 

No matter how good he is, he can't do it all as an individual. 

Now 31, Messi doesn't have the chance to win too many more major tournaments - but he will no doubt be hoping to end his drought at the Copa America this summer. 

Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina got off to the worst possible start against Falcao's Colombia, though. 

Goals from Roger Martínez and Duván Zapata handed Messi and co. a 2-0 defeat in their opening game, meaning they now face an uphill task to win the trophy. 

