WWE will head to pay-per-view once again this coming Sunday, but you wouldn't have known it judging by the build-up.

After having to wait six weeks for Money In The Bank after WrestleMania 35, there will be just a 16 days difference between Super ShowDown and the upcoming pay-per-view - Stomping Grounds.

Stomping Grounds has replaced Backlash and will take place on the west coast of the United States in Tacoma, Washington.

As the card started to build post-ShowDown though, WWE fans were very pessimistic.

The main event seems to see Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship once again against Baron Corbin, but this time there will be an unannounced special guest referee.

In another Super ShowDown rematch, Kofi Kingston's WWE Title will be on the line inside a Steel Cage against Dolph Ziggler, and other rematches from recent pay-per-views will see Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch face Lacey Evans.

It's seemingly not been received well by the fans of Washington according to ticketing websites, which shows a lot of empty seats.

The Tacoma Dome can hold 23,000 spectators, but it's thought that WWE will cut that down to between 10 and 15,000.

They are offering two-for-one tickets and have closed off the hard camera side for now in an attempt to make it seem at least like the arena is populated.

And reputable news source WrestleVotes say that plans may be changing for the event with just six days to go in an attempt to get more butts on seats.

They claim that there have been internal talks of shaking up the match card but there is nothing definitive as of now - but it does seem like Vince McMahon is aware of how sparsely populated the event may be.

The current card is hardly one to get excited about for the average wrestling fan, and there would have to be a significant switch-up over the next two nights for Stomping Grounds to go from 'average' to 'good'.