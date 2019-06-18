Reports are coming thick and fast suggesting that Neymar will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

On Sunday evening, L’Equipe said that the French champions would listen to offers for the Brazilian.

And the club’s president, Nasser Al’Khelaifi seems pretty keen on the idea to get rid of the superstar.

Al-Khelaifi told France Football: “Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different.

“They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves.

“And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore.”

He followed that up by insisting that nobody forced Neymar to sign for the club.

"I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and join the club project," the president said, per the Mirror.

"Those who do not want to, or do not understand, we see each other and talk about it.

"Of course there are contracts that must be respected, but now the priority is the total members of the project.

"Nobody forced him to sign here, nobody pushed him in. He came knowingly to join a project."

And now, according to GloboEsporte in Brazil, Neymar is ‘close to returning to Barcelona.’

They claim that ‘negotiations are well underway’ and that there is the possibility of the deal being completed this summer.

The idea is that Barcelona pay €100m and include a few players in the deal with Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic all being touted.

The deal 'may involve Umtiti, Dembele and Rakitic, plus a transfer fee' the report states.

It certainly seems that there are a few hoops to jump through before Barcelona can conclude a deal with PSG for their former player.

Not least because they’ve reportedly already got a deal in place to sign a certain Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann AND Neymar arriving at the Camp Nou this summer…?