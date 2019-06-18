It seems as though Paul Pogba is pretty keen to leave Manchester United for the second time in his career.

At the weekend, the French midfielder suggested he was looking for a ‘new challenge’ and could seek to leave Old Trafford this summer.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great, some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else," he said.

"After everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

You can imagine that Pogba’s comments didn’t go down well at the club.

But it seems chiefs at United are desperate for him to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

That’s because, according to the Daily Mail, they are willing to persuade him to stay by offering him a crazy £500,000-per-week.

The World Cup winner currently earns £290,000-per-week but is set to be offered the same terms as current top-earner Alexis Sanchez.

Pogba has two years left on his contract, while United have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

But Real Madrid are keen and are believed to have made an opening offer of £90 million - similar to the amount United signed him for from Juventus in 2016.

The Italian champions are also sniffing around, but Pogba seems to favour a move to Spain.

United chief Ed Woodward is adamant Pogba won’t be sold because he’s ‘central to the club's commercial interests’ as well as having the ability to win matches.

It just remains to be seen whether United offering him half a million pounds every week is enough to convince him to stay at the club beyond this summer.

Don’t be surprised if it does the trick…