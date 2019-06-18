Football

Philippe Coutinho looks likely to be leaving Barcelona this summer, but there's one club he definitely won't be joining - Manchester United. 

The Premier League side have been keeping tabs on his situation and were feeling positive over his valuation, which is now significantly lower than the £142 million paid for him last year. 

But according to Sky Sports News, the Brazilian will not even consider a move to Old Trafford out of respect for his former club Liverpool, who have a great rivalry with United. 

It's just a shame he didn't show that kind of loyalty when he ditched the Reds in January 2018.

Since making that move from Anfield, Coutinho has not lived up to expectations. 

He scored just 11 goals in 54 appearances last season, with most coming from the subs' bench - and he was also booed by his own fans towards the end of the campaign. 

A disappointing spell at the Camp Nou means he now sees his future away from Barca, but it won't be with Man United. 

Instead, Sky Sports are reporting that initial contact has been made between Paris Saint-Germain and Coutinho's representatives. 

p1ddjmsdki1g0i8ah1v1dufmgp9.jpg

The Brazilian has a great opportunity to put himself in the shop window this summer, with Brazil hosting Copa America. 

In their opening fixture against Bolivia, Coutinho scored twice. He got his first from the penalty spot, before capping off a smart team move with a header from a few yards out. 

A few days before that, he was on target against Honduras in a friendly fixture, meaning the 27-year-old has scored three goals in as many days for his country. 

Brazil v Bolivia: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

He has the chance to add a few more to his tally later this week when Brazil play Venezuela and Peru in their next two Copa America group stage games. 

Should Coutinho help fire his country to glory this summer, then it would do him no harm while he's looking for a move away from Barca. 

Whatever happens though, he won't be playing his football with Man United next season. 

