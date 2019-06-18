Player salaries are forever on the rise in professional football.

Lionel Messi is currently the world's highest-paid player after he signed a new contract with Barcelona in 2017 worth over €650,000-per-week.

Combined with bonuses and sponsorship deals, the Argentine reportedly earns a staggering €130m-per-year.

Second in the list is Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and now makes €113m.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar is then third (€91.5m), while Antoine Griezmann is fourth (€44m) and Gareth Bale is fifth (€40.2m).

Andres Iniesta, Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Luis Suarez complete the top 10 and each earn over €28m-per-year.

Paul Pogba could soon force his way into the top 10 amid rumours Manchester United want to offer him a new £500,000-per-year contract to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

And so too could Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, who Kicker claim has become the latest high-profile player to be offered a €25m-per-year move to China by an unnamed club.

Should Muller accept, his weekly salary would be in the region of €520,000-per-week, making him one of the world's highest-paid players.

That's enough money to tempt any player in Europe to leave their club, but Muller is still only 29 and said last year that he isn't planning to quit Bayern anytime soon.

"It's hard to look three or four years into the future," the German told Sport1 in March 2018. "If things are going well, why should I want to leave?

"But you never know what will happen in the next few years. What are my capabilities? How are the conditions? Do I have the confidence of the coach, or not?"

Muller recently won his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern and now that Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are set to leave, it's unlikely that the Bavarians will want to sell him.